Analysts Set Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Target Price at $64.33

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $143,136.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares in the company, valued at $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $62,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares in the company, valued at $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,038,000 after purchasing an additional 66,689 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $64.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.14. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

