Analysts Set Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Price Target at $122.00

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.79.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

DLR opened at $140.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $142.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLR. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4,560.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

