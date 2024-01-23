Analysts Set Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target at $36.38

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Canadian Solar by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after buying an additional 2,180,240 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $69,795,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Solar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $48,343,000 after buying an additional 8,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,361,724 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $33,512,000 after purchasing an additional 161,224 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

