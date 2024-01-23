Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Boosted by SP Asset Management LLC

SP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.5% of SP Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADI stock traded up $2.93 on Tuesday, reaching $200.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,894,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,470. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.10 and a 200-day moving average of $182.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.56.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

