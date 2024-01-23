Amphenol (APH) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Amphenol to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APH opened at $97.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.30. Amphenol has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.81 per share, with a total value of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 1,578.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,382,000 after purchasing an additional 103,862 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 20.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,251,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,399,000 after buying an additional 208,824 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APH. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

