Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
