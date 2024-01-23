Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of AP stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 4th quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

