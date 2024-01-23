Amica Retiree Medical Trust Makes New $231,000 Investment in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 7.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $599.72. 56,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,318. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $489.54 and a 52-week high of $610.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $581.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.18. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $3,503,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,826 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.73, for a total value of $579,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,083,346.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

