Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.73.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BLK stock traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.56. 718,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $819.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $771.66 and a 200-day moving average of $710.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

