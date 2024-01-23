Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.74. 8,554,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,326,761. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

