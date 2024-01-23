Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.73 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.0% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

PM traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,429,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,494. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

