Amica Retiree Medical Trust Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.3% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.06. 3,442,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,279,055. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.26.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

