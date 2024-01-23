Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 9,906 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STE traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.78. 426,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.97. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.80. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $173.21 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

