Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Boosts Holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 478.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in SiTime were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SiTime by 42.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,569,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,129,000 after purchasing an additional 761,370 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 896,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 344,566 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 30.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 174.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,330,000 after buying an additional 168,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $14,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SITM. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

SiTime Trading Up 0.9 %

SITM stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.17. The company had a trading volume of 148,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,417. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $142.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.24.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). SiTime had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,706,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $472,383 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.