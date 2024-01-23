Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires New Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth $6,763,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,595,000 after acquiring an additional 205,591 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $919,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,955,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.98. 562,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,515. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 492,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 45,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,121 shares in the company, valued at $29,035,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,716,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

