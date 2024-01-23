Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 9.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $309.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,694. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $312.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.76. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $291.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

