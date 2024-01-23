Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $393.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ABCB opened at $53.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.62. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,166,000 after buying an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,470,000 after purchasing an additional 158,489 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

