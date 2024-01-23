Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

AMP traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.80. The company had a trading volume of 421,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,936. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $367.01 and a 200-day moving average of $346.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $275.09 and a 1-year high of $388.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

