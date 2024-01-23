American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,496,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,079 shares during the period. American International Group comprises about 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.77% of American International Group worth $333,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 14.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 624,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,908,000 after acquiring an additional 44,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

AIG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,160. The firm has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $69.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIG shares. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

