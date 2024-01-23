American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) in the last few weeks:

1/22/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/2/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/2/2024 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00.

12/21/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $36.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.72.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,539,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

