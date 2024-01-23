American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,348 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.16% of American Express worth $172,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after buying an additional 99,813 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of American Express by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,293 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.36. 1,394,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,018. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $189.51.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered American Express from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

