American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 77,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 44,759 shares.The stock last traded at $78.45 and had previously closed at $78.72.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $716.98 million, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.57.

Institutional Trading of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QGRO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,025,000 after acquiring an additional 179,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,272,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,735,000 after purchasing an additional 139,308 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 1,124,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,784,000 after purchasing an additional 177,721 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 696,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,944,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 546,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares in the last quarter.

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

