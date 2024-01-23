Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Tops $62.14 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and approximately $62.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00073739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00026198 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023159 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006378 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,043,928,324 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

