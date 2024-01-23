Albertsons Companies (ACI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/12/2024 – Albertsons Companies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2024 – Albertsons Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Albertsons Companies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $35.00.

1/4/2024 – Albertsons Companies had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.25 price target on the stock.

NYSE:ACI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 963,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677,832. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 83.38% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 255.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

