Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Reduced by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,417,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103,413 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,737,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,712,000 after purchasing an additional 273,316 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,087,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,663,000 after purchasing an additional 130,756 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,132,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,361,000 after acquiring an additional 302,730 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.97.

ABNB stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,647,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.84 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a market cap of $91.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $5,335,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 553,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,866,313.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475,598 shares of company stock valued at $202,464,451 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

