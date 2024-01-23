Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading Down 5.6%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.88 and last traded at $41.88. Approximately 9,213,535 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 13,163,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.35.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Compass Point lowered Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.65). Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 65,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $3,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,063 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,906,591 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $116,321,771.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,592,923 shares in the company, valued at $63,748,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,036,591 shares of company stock valued at $122,951,772. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Affirm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

