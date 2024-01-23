Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $16.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a market cap of $472.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Aehr Test Systems news, VP Avijit K. Ray-Chaudhuri acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $53,610.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,678.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gayn Erickson sold 4,871 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $84,706.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,789.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,060 shares of company stock valued at $159,860. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,623,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 253.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,565 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 953,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,583,000 after purchasing an additional 558,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 236.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,817,000 after acquiring an additional 388,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Aehr Test Systems Company Profile

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Featured Stories

