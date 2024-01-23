Advisor OS LLC Has $261,000 Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

