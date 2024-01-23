Advisor OS LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $566.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $485.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $436.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

