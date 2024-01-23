Advisor OS LLC Acquires 210 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 98,517.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,461,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757,825 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,561 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,154,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.47. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $81.89 and a 52-week high of $102.14. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.