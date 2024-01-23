Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 4.1% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $22,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.66. The company had a trading volume of 44,073,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,121,602. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,401.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $174.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.40 and its 200-day moving average is $117.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.