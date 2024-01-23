Acala Token Achieves Market Cap of $68.71 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Acala Token has a market cap of $68.71 million and $7.04 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005428 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00024733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00017794 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.79 or 0.99998556 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00202683 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 885,741,665 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 885,741,665 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.08326956 USD and is down -8.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $7,423,165.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.