Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 94,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 56,064 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.11.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abacus Life from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Abacus Life Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter.

In other Abacus Life news, Director Adam Samuel Gusky bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,762.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 47.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

