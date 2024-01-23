48,553 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Purchased by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,553 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in CRH by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH by 37.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CRH opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $70.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.86.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

CRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.70.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

