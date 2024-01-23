44,794 Shares in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Acquired by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 44,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,729,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,431 shares of company stock worth $8,654,067 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

PNFP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.37. The company had a trading volume of 512,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $90.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.08.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

