3M (NYSE:MMM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.5 billion-$32.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $11.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,997,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,327. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $120.85. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays raised 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 73,903.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 3M by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after buying an additional 825,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

