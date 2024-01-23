3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 699,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of 3M worth $65,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $12.54 on Tuesday, hitting $95.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,208,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,469. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

