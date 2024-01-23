3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.350-9.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.5 billion-$32.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.4 billion. 3M also updated its FY24 guidance to $9.35-9.75 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.10.

NYSE:MMM traded down $12.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.03. 11,838,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,231,574. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $120.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.82 and a 200 day moving average of $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is -44.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

