18,117 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of DIS traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $93.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,796,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,527,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

