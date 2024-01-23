15,723 Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Bought by Fortis Capital Management LLC

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,723 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 690.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Match Group by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH remained flat at $36.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,972. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Match Group from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman bought 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.11 per share, for a total transaction of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

