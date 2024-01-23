15,219 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Bought by Fiducient Advisors LLC

Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after buying an additional 1,522,494 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after buying an additional 979,223 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,568,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,536,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 52,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,042. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. The firm has a market cap of $335.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $29.49.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

