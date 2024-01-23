131,037 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 131,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,133,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,766 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 26.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

ZI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 4,698,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,470,123. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $30.98.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.76 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.