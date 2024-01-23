1,134 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.6 %

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,931,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.11 and a 52-week high of $485.86. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $299.71 and a 200 day moving average of $284.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,666,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,880 shares of company stock valued at $23,217,307 in the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SMCI. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

