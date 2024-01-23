1,081 Shares in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Purchased by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

ISTB opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $47.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.73.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.