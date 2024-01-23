1,017 Shares in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Purchased by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Timken by 831.1% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,220 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,756.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 854,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,844,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,603,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 520.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,826,000 after acquiring an additional 543,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $370,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,578,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Timken

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average of $77.21. The Timken Company has a one year low of $65.71 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

About Timken

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.