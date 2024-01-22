Zuora’s (ZUO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97. Zuora has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 64.62% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $748,535.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 57,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $476,561.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 84,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $748,535.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,990 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,635. 9.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Zuora in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Zuora by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based subscription management platform that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-cash and revenue operations; and Zuora Billing that helps customers to set payment terms, manage hierarchical billing relationships, consolidate invoicing across multiple subscriptions, and tax transactions.

