Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ZS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Macquarie raised Zscaler from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $209.23.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $231.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.39 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $209.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.17. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $233.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,733,557.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,012 shares of company stock worth $31,233,802. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

