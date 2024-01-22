Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,158,784 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,812 shares.The stock last traded at $43.28 and had previously closed at $41.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.28). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 30.31%.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,816 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $36,695,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at $28,113,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,513,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,468,000 after purchasing an additional 745,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

