ZEDXION (USDZ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $677,130.92

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One ZEDXION token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEDXION has a market capitalization of $753.57 million and approximately $677,130.92 worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEDXION has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZEDXION

ZEDXION’s genesis date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 755,558,137 tokens. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEDXION’s official message board is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion (ZEDXION) is a crypto token on Ethereum and TRON. Its value is based on the average of five coins: BTC, BNB, ETH, TRX, and ZEDXION. It offers Performance Analytics and various trading options to help users optimize strategies. The creators are undisclosed. Always research before investing in cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEDXION using one of the exchanges listed above.

