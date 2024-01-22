Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.42 Billion

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $688,273.71 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can currently be bought for $0.0720 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped HBAR

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,661,753,100 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. Wrapped HBAR’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped HBAR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,661,753,099.923336 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.07465277 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $1,231,003.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

