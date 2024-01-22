WPP (LON:WPP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.24

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.24 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 726.22 ($9.24), with a volume of 2166558 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 720.80 ($9.17).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WPP shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 800 ($10.18) in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.77).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 730.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 752.09. The firm has a market cap of £7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,471.02, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82.

In other WPP news, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,000 shares of WPP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of £14,380 ($18,297.49). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

